EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 71,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,875. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

