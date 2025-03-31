ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Issues Earnings Results

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

ECR Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29. ECR Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

