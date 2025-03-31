Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.98 EPS

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($9.98), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 78.61% and a negative return on equity of 52,263.51%.
Edible Garden stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.
