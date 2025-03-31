Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.98 EPS

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($9.98), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 78.61% and a negative return on equity of 52,263.51%.

Edible Garden stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

