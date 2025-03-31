Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 261,062 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,481,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

