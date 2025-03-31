Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,810,000 after buying an additional 399,846 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,658,000 after buying an additional 2,186,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,169,000 after buying an additional 561,570 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

