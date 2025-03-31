Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $26.09 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $169.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.