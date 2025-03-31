Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $28.32 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,832 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Stellantis worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Stellantis by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Stellantis stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

