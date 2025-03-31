Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $76.67 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.35% of Teledyne Technologies worth $76,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $494.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.03 and its 200-day moving average is $475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

View Our Latest Report on TDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.