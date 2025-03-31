Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,349 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average is $196.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

