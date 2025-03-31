Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 97,479 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,479 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE T opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.