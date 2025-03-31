EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 927,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,647,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Natixis purchased a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EHang by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

