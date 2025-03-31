Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 24026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EKTAY
Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.89 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.1072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elekta AB (publ)
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.