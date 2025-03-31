Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 24026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.89 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.1072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

