Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 515,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

AGNC opened at $9.52 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.