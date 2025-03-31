Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,039 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

