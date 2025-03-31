Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,892,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,837,000 after acquiring an additional 259,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

