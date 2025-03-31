Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 41,743 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

