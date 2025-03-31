Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $283,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,109,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 296,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRX opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.