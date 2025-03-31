Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 13,589 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

BOX Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BOX opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $173,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,443.52. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,466,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,538.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,998 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

