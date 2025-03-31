Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,879 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

