Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,148,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 236,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after buying an additional 5,558,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

