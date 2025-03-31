Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.3 days.

Empire Stock Performance

EMLAF remained flat at $32.40 during trading hours on Monday. 50,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Empire has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

