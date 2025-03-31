Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.3 days.
Empire Stock Performance
EMLAF remained flat at $32.40 during trading hours on Monday. 50,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Empire has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $32.67.
Empire Company Profile
