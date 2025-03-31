Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Acquires £15,000 in Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Anderson bought 60,000 shares of Empresaria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,394.88).

Empresaria Group Price Performance

EMR stock opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Empresaria Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.54).

Empresaria Group (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Empresaria Group had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empresaria Group plc will post 1.4388865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

