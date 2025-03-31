Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 115672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $146,535. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 233.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 632,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.