Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$3,300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3,800.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

ENGH stock opened at C$25.35 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$25.11 and a twelve month high of C$34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.32%.

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

