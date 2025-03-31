Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 58.8% in March

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

