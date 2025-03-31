Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Holdings Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 6.95% of Eventbrite worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257,462 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

