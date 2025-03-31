Everstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of ITB opened at $94.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

