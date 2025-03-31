Everstar Asset Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,761,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,008,000 after acquiring an additional 159,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.55 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

