Everstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $370.43 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.29 and its 200 day moving average is $402.33.
Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
