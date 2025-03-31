Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 121,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $107.34 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

