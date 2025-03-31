Everstar Asset Management LLC Sells 3,745 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Everstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

