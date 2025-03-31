Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fairfax India Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. 13,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.