Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.71. 4,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 27,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBYD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.