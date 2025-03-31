Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 24.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Danaher by 466.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Danaher by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 105,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price target (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $205.69 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

