Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,763,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $71.29 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

