Family Legacy Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.59 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

