Family Legacy Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,023,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,778,000 after acquiring an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Rollins by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4 %

ROL stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

