Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.05 and last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 15945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

