Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO) Issues Earnings Results

Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

FMTO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,268. Femto Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Femto Technologies, Inc develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

