F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Major Shareholder Buys $151,200,000.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity acquired 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $151,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,483,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. This trade represents a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.72. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

FG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter worth $6,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter worth $521,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Stories

