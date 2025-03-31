Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 6540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $516.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows With Strong Rebound Potential
- What is a support level?
- Casey’s General Stores Insider Buys Shares of This Must-Own Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- U.S. Steel and Nippon Merger: Should Investors Bet on It?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.