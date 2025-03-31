First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Holdings Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

