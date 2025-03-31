First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after acquiring an additional 980,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $593,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,835,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after buying an additional 195,213 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY opened at $58.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.2544 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

