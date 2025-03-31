First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after buying an additional 180,266 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.59 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.