First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Up 69.6% in March

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RFEM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

