First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.33. 665,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

