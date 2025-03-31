First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.33. 665,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

