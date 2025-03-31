First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
SDVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.33. 665,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $40.60.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.