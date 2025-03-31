Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Forward Industries Stock Up 4.1 %
FORD traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.20. 22,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.29.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 227.10% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
