Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Lifted by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 3.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.09% of Franco-Nevada worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $155.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $159.38.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

