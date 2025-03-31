Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,153,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,334,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of Walt Disney worth $907,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

