FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Starbucks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 352,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $55,096,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

